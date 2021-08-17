‘Torn From Her Arms’ Lifetime Movie Sets Cast: Judy Reyes, Gloria Reuben To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Former Devious Maids star Judy Reyes and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER) have been tapped to lead the cast of Torn From Her Arms, Lifetime’s family border separation movie from Ozy Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America. Fátima Molina (Who Killed Sara?) and Camila Nuñez (Esa No Soy Yo) also star in the timely film, which, amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. It’s slated to premiere this fall.

Reyes portrays Thelma Garcia, a Texas Immigration lawyer who works tirelessly to reunite the pair, while Reuben plays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist ProPublica reporter, Ginger Thompson, who broke the story.

Originally covered by Ozy’s reporting arm, Torn From Her Arms marks Ozy’s first foray into scripted programming and an expansion of its television catalog.

Fátima Molina, Camila Nuñez Courtesy of Lifetime

Based on a true story, Torn From Her Arms follows Cindy Madrid (Molina) and her six-year-old daughter, Ximena (Nuñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy. Detained in detention centers in different states, Cindy and Ximena endured inhumane living conditions and inadequate medical care, but that was nothing compared to the emotional toll of being apart. Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of six-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.



Torn From Her Arms is produced by Ozy Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America. Executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Linda Berman, Carlos Watson, Lindsay Roger, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and Steve McGlothen. Alan Jonsson Gavica directs from a script written by Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol.

Reyes, who plays “Quiet Ann” on Claws, is repped by Buchwald, ATA Management and Franklin Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo.