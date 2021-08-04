‘Top Gear’ Relocates Production Base; ‘CODA’ Wins Sundance London Award; UK Anti-Bullying Training — Global Briefs

Top Gear Relocates



BBC Studios is transferring production of Top Gear to its Bristol base from 2022. The show’s iconic track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will continue to be used for filming recordings whilst the series itself films across the UK and around the world. Production for the show’s 31st series has been taking place all over the UK during the summer and the team recently completed its first international shoot since prior to the pandemic when the presenters and crew visited Iceland. The 33rd series, due on screens in 2022, will be the first to be produced from the new base in Bristol, which also houses Countryfile, DIY SOS, Antiques Roadshow, Fake or Fortune and Gardeners’ World. It’s also home to the Natural History Unit which produces Blue Planet.

CODA Wins Debut Sundance London Award

Siân Heder’s CODA has won the inaugural 2021 Sundance Film Festival: London Award. The prize was voted on by 40 professionals from the British film biz. The London offshoot of the Park City fest came to a close on Sunday after screening 15 features, including the UK premiere of Edgar Wright’s doc The Sparks Brothers, and closing night gala Zola. CODA, an English-language remake of French movie La Famille Bélier, was a hit at Sundance back in January, scooping four prizes including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize before Apple TV+ bought the film for a festival record $25M.

UK Anti-Bullying & Inclusivity Training Initiatives

Awards body BIFA and UK industry org ScreenSkills are launching two new training programs to accompany their Unconscious Bias training initiative. They are Anti-Bullying and Harassment training, and Fair Recruitment and Inclusivity in the Workplace training. The Unconscious Bias initiative will run in three forms this year, one for creatives and commissioners, one for physical production, and an umbrella program suitable for anyone in the industry. The sessions begin in August and will be hosted roughly once a month until March via Zoom, bursaries will be available to cover costs. “The new versions of Unconscious Bias Training offer even greater insights into how unconscious bias can be understood and mitigated in the creative and production process,” said BIFA co-directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace.