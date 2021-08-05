Tom Everett Scott, Charisma Carpenter, Anwen O’Driscoll To Star In ‘The Good Father’ Lifetime Movie From Exec Producer Nancy Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a green light to The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story, its latest ripped from the headlines original movie, starring Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why), Anwen O’Driscoll (Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story) and Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) from executive producer Nancy Grace.

The Good Father is based on the true story of Dr. Martin MacNeill, a Utah doctor whose true nature behind his seemingly perfect persona came to light after the death of his wife. Scott stars as Dr. MacNeill; Carpenter plays his wife, Michele. O’Driscoll portrays his daughter, Alexis who idolized McNeill until she began questioning the circumstances of her mother’s death. The movie will debut this fall on Lifetime.

Based on actual events, The Good Father tells the story of Dr. MacNeill (Scott) and the incredible life he led with his former beauty queen wife, Michele (Carpenter) and their eight children. A pillar of the community, he was respected and loved by all especially by his daughter Alexis (O’Driscoll) who adored him and even wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything soon changes after Dr. MacNeill convinces Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, Dr. MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children but who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered, was capable of murder.

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story is produced by Good Doctor Films Inc. for Lifetime. Grace and bestselling author Josh Sabarra executive produce alongside Howard Braunstein. Annie Bradley directs from a script written by John Fasano and Abdi Nazemian.

Scott’s numerous television credits include 13 Reasons Why, Law & Order, Will & Grace, How To Get Away With Murder and most recently Council of Dads, among others. On the film side, he most recently appeared in Disney’s Clouds. He’s repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.

Carpenter is maybe best known for her role as Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and spinoff Angel. Carpenter went on to recur on Charmed, Veronica Mars, Greek and, most recently, CW’s Pandora. She is repped by Defining Artists and managed by Gladys Gonzalez.

O’Driscoll can recently be seen in the new film for Lifetime, Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story. She will next star in the independent film, You Can Live Forever. She can also be seen in the Netflix series October Faction, CBC’s/The CW’s Burden of Truth, and the Starz series American Gods.

Grace currently headlines the new syndicated television series Bloodline Detectives. She is the founder and publisher of CrimeOnline.com, a crime-fighting digital platform that investigates breaking crime news, spreads awareness of missing people and shines a light on cold cases. In addition, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, a daily show hosted by Grace, airs on Fox Nation, Sirius XM’s Triumph Channel 132 and is downloadable as a podcast.