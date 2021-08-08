Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics: USA Tops The Gold And Overall Medal Count With Last-Day Surge

Rallying from behind, Team USA managed to top China in the final hours of the 2021 Olympics to win the overall gold medal count.

Trailing by as many as six gold medals at one point, the US rode wins by women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and a cycling victory by Californian Jennifer Valente to edge China 39-38. The US entered the day down by two gold medals and had trailed for most of the 17-days of competition.

Overall, the US won 113 total medals, 25 more than China, and was the only country to win more than 100 medals.

The last time the US didn’t win the gold medal race was 2008 in Beijing, although it topped the overall medal count at those games.

