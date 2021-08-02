5 Ways To Watch Simone Biles’ Return To The Balance Beam On Tuesday: Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule For NBC & Peacock – Update

UPDATED with latest schedule changes: Simone Biles will return to competition early Tuesday after bowing out of five events at the Tokyo Olympics. The Balance Beam finals are Biles’ last shot at an individual gold medal during the Tokyo Games.

One of Biles’ balance beam skills is a double-twisting double backflip dismount which, given her very real concerns about “the twisties” this past week, could prove daunting. Biles could end her routine with a simpler skill, like a double pike, to avoid the difficult maneuver.

Her USA Gymnastics cohort, Suni Lee, will also compete on the balance beam, attempting to win a fourth medal in Tokyo.

When:

Tuesday, August 3

Start time:

4:53 a.m. ET

5 Ways to Watch:

1. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service will carry the event live at 4:53 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

2. The streamer’s Tokyo Now channel will provide live coverage during its morning show, Tokyo Live. You can find Tokyo Now in Peacock’s “Channels” section

3. Watch live on NBCOlympics.com

4. Download the NBC Sports app and see it there

5. Watch primetime coverage of the competition later Tuesday night on NBC, starting at 8 p.m. ET

Bonus: Women’s Gymnastics events will also be available via replay on Peacock.

MONDAY, AUGUST 2 (all times Eastern)

Basketball

11 p.m. – Men’s quarterfinals: Slovenia vs. Germany – USA

Beach Volleyball

8 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — NBC (live)

11:30 p.m. – Men’s quarterfinals – CNBC

Gymnastics

8 p.m. — Women’s floor exercise final — NBC

Soccer

8 p.m. — Women’s semifinal — NBC

Track & Field

8 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters finals — NBC

8 p.m. — Men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals, women’s 400 meters and men’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters, men’s 200 meters and men’s 1,500 meters qualifying rounds, men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump finals — CNBC (live)

Volleyball

6 p.m. – Women: U.S.A. vs. Italy – NBCSN

Wrestling

10 p.m. — Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg quarterfinals, Greco Roman 77 kg and 97kg repechages, women’s freestyle 62kg quarterfinals, women’s freestyle 68kg repechages — Olympic Channel (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Monday on Peacock

Women’s Beach Volleyball. CAN (Bansley/Brandie) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil) Rd. of 16

Cycling BMX Freestyle Pool Round 7/31

Men’s Tennis Gold Medal Match GER (Zverev) vs. ROC (Khachanov) 7/31

Men’s Beach Volleyball QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) 8/1

Women’s Tennis Doubles Gold Medal Match CZE (Krejcikova/Siniakova) vs. SUI (Bencic/Golubic) 8/1

Women’s Diving 3m Springboard Final 8/1

Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match ROC (Vesnina/Karatsev) vs. ROC (Pavlyuchenkova/Rublev) 8/1

Baseball USA vs. JPN 8/1

Gymnastics Event Finals Day 1 8/1

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 (all times Eastern)

Basketball

12:40 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — Peacock (live)

8 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — USA (live)

Beach Volleyball

8 a.m. — Women’s quarterfinal — NBCSN (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s quarterfinals — CNBC (live)

Canoe/Kayak

10:30 p.m. — Sprint quarterfinals — CNBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Men’s springboard final — CNBC (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s springboard final — NBC

Golf

6:30 p.m. — Women’s first round — Golf Channel (live)

Gymnastics

4 a.m. — Men’s parallel bars, men horizontal bar and WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM FINALS (4:53 a.m.) — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s horizontal bar and women’s balance beam finals — NBC

Skateboarding

8 p.m. — Women’s park qualifying; women’s park final — CNBC (live)

Soccer

4 a.m. — Men’s semifinal — NBCSN (live)

Swimming

5:30 p.m. — Women’s marathon — NBCSN (live)

Track & Field

6 a.m. — Men’s 110-meter hurdles, men’s 5,000 meters and men’s shot put qualifying rounds, men’s 200 meters semifinals, men’s pole vault, women’s hammer throw, women’s 800 meters and women’s 200 meters finals — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s 110-meter hurdles qualifying rounds, men’s 200 meters semifinals, women’s 800 meters and women’s 200 meters finals — NBC

8 p.m. — Men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s 400-meter hurdles final — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s 400-meter hurdles final, men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon events — USA (live)

Volleyball

12:05 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — NBC (live)

9:50 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — USA (live)

Water Polo

1 a.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — USA (live)

Wrestling

5 a.m. — Greco Roman 77kg and 97 kg finals, women’s freestyle 68kg final, Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg semifinals, women’s freestyle 62kg semifinal — Olympic Channel (live)

10 p.m. — Greco Roman 67kg and 87 kg finals, women’s freestyle 62 kg final, women’s freestyle 57 kg qualifying rounds and semifinals, men’s freestyle 57kg and 86kg qualifying rounds and semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Tuesday on Peacock

Women’s Beach Volleyball USA (April/Alix) vs. CUB (Lidy/Leila) Rd. of 16

Women’s Beach Volleyball CAN (Pavan/Melissa) vs. ESP (Liliana/Elsa)

Women’s Volleyball USA vs. ITA Preliminary Round

Men’s Water Polo USA vs. GRE Pool Play

Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round USA vs. FRA

Men’s Beach Volleyball ROC (Leshukov/Semenov) vs. CHI (Grimalt M./Grimalt E.)

Men Beach Volleyball ESP (Herrera/Gavira) vs. ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy)

Baseball USA vs. JPN

Women’s Soccer Semifinals AUS vs. SWE

Men’s Beach Volleyball Elimination Round USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs. GER (Thole/Wickler)

Gymnastics Event Finals Day 1