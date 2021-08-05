Tokyo Olympics Coverage On NBC Plunges To Second Lowest-Rated Night Of 2020 Games

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics saw its second lowest-rated night on Wednesday, bringing in a total of 11.0 million viewers and an average rating of 2.4 in the 18-49 demo, per overnight numbers. Wednesday, which saw a six tenths drop in ratings and a 24% dip in viewer from Tuesday, remains only slightly above lowest-rated and least-watched night thus far Saturday, July 31 (2.3, 10.7M).

To put Wednesday evening’s plunge in perspective Olympics-wise, Day 12 of the Rio Games in 2016 earned a demo rating of 7.0 and the 2012 London Olympics brought in around 22.4M viewers for the corresponding day. Despite, the lower numbers on Wednesday, NBC continues its primetime domination streak, earning more viewers than ABC, Fox, CBS and the CW combined.

On Thursday NBC claimed that the Tokyo Olympics is the most streamed iteration of the global sporting event ever, recording 3.52 million minutes of coverage streamed across multiple platforms including NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

For ABC, Fox and the CW, Wednesday primetime was defined by reruns. The same was partially the case for CBS, which saw its night end with a rerun of S.W.A.T. after new episodes of Big Brother (0.9, 3.64M) and Love Island (0.4, 1.72M)