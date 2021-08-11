Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Benedetta’ Star Daphne Patakia Signs With Artist International Group For Management

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mike Richards To Host Syndicated 'Jeopardy!'; Mayim Bialik Will Front Primetime Version & Spinoff Series
Read the full story

Tituss Burgess Joins Cast Of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical Event

Tituss Burgess
Jeff Mills

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC’s Annie Live! musical event.

Set to aire Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., Annie Live! will see Burgess take on Rooster Hannigan, of the the antagonists in the musical and brother of Miss Hannigan, who will be played by Taraji P. Henson.  He will act opposite Nicole Scherzinger and Harry Connick Jr., who play Grace Farrell and Daddy Warbucks respectively. The titular role has yet to be announced.

Actors who have previously portrayed Rooster include Tim Curry and Alan Cumming.

“I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” said the six-time Emmy-nominated actor.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Burgess has earned five Emmy noms for his work as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He received an outstanding character voice-over performance nomination for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work in Apple’s Central Park. He recently appeared in as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Watch on Deadline

Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 with Good Vibrations. Additional stage titles under his belt include Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid and Guys and Dolls.

He is repped by CAA, Soffer-Namoff, and Peikoff Mahan.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad