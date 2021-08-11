‘Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix’ Heads To Cleo TV In Cable Syndication Deal With Kin

EXCLUSIVE: Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix is coming to cable television. Urban One’s TV One and sister network Cleo TV have struck a multi-year licensing deal with Kin to bring the digital series to Cleo TV beginning in October.

Cleo TV plans to roll out 80 episodes of the hit YouTube digital series, which has accrued more than 3 million subscribers across social platforms.

This is a rare cable syndication deal for a Web series; there have been just a handful of instances when a digital series has made the leap, most notably Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy, distributed by Fremantle.

Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix features more than 150 online episodes that help viewers solve life’s little dilemmas fast, from quick ideas for a weeknight meal to beauty tips that get you out the door in a flash. Launched in 2017, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix became a breakout hit on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with more than 280 million views to date.

“Our network prides itself on offering diverse, trendsetting and inspirational content,” said Michelle Rice, president of TV One and Cleo TV. “We look forward to building an outstanding partnership with Tia and Kin and are thrilled to introduce Quick Fix to our audience.”

Added Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, “We’re thrilled to bring Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix to Cleo TV. Through a collaborative effort with Tia, the Kin team has built Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix into a franchise that has appealed to millions of viewers across social platforms.”

Mowry is known for her previous starring role in the hit sitcom Sister, Sister, and currently stars in Netflix’s NAACP Image Award-winning series Family Reunion. She has published several books, and her second cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, will be released September 28. Mowry is repped by UTA, Vault Entertainment and Felker, Toczek.