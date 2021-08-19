‘Three-Body Problem’: Derek Tsang To Direct Netflix Series Adaptation Of Liu Cixin Sci-fi Trilogy

Netflix’s Three-Body Problem has tapped Oscar-nominated Hong Kong director Derek Tsang (Better Days) to helm the series adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy. The series hails from Game of Thrones alumni David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who serve as showrunners and executive producers under their overall deal with the streamer. Alexander Woo co-created the series with the GOT duo and will serve as executive producer and writer under his deal with Netflix.

Three-Body Problem is a dramatic series inspired by Liu’s epic science fiction trilogy, which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe. The first book tells the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. It originally was serialized in Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in 2008.

Eiza Gonazlez is in talks to join the Netflix series, but no additional castings have been announced.

Three-Body Problem will be co-executive produced by Tsang. Bernadette Caulfield executive produces, alongside Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, also executive produce. Additional EPs are Plan B Entertainment, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniackeare for Primitive Streak.

Tsang’s film Better Days was nominated for Best International Film at the 2019 Academy Awards. Better Days also won eight honors, including Best Picture, at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Tsang’s additional directing credits include Soulmate, Good Take!, Lacuna and Lover’s Discourse. He is represented by UTA.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.