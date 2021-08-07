‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Teases Fans On Sixth Season’s First Episode Title

Skip to main content
Dan Fogelman
Frank Micelotta/20th Television/PictureGroup

Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, wants to assure us that the show isn’t becoming “This Is Cuss.”

The showrunner of the drama caused a stir in social media by providing what many thought was a preview of the title of season six’s first episode for its final run.

One of the title words was a jumbled series of punctuation, commonly denoting swearing in literature and on the net.

Fogelman later said NBC has asked him if the marks were the episode’s title.

“Nope. I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at internet. It’s the right amount of letters though,” he later said on Twitter, “so do your thing.”

