‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Teases Fans On Sixth Season’s First Episode Title

Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, wants to assure us that the show isn’t becoming “This Is Cuss.”

The showrunner of the drama caused a stir in social media by providing what many thought was a preview of the title of season six’s first episode for its final run.

One of the title words was a jumbled series of punctuation, commonly denoting swearing in literature and on the net.

Fogelman later said NBC has asked him if the marks were the episode’s title.

“Nope. I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at internet. It’s the right amount of letters though,” he later said on Twitter, “so do your thing.”