Theo Rossi To Star Opposite Aubrey Plaza In ‘Emily The Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead, Marvel’s Luke Cage) will star opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, the indie written and directed by John Patton Ford.

The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), a woman down on her luck and saddled with debt, who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.

Rossi will play Youcef, a Middle Eastern immigrant who has big dreams and a lot of hustle, with Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke co-starring.

Plaza is producing the pic with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes, with Dexter Braff, Kevin Flanigan, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Lowell Shapiro, and Mike Dill serving as exec producers. Low Spark is the film’s financier.

Rossi is best known for his turn as the menacing Hernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez in Marvel’s Luke Cage, and as hacker and intelligence officer Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz in FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

The actor was most recently seen in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist pic Army of the Dead, which quickly established itself as one of Netflix’s most watched original films upon its debut in May, drawing an estimated 75 million viewers in its first four weeks on the streamer.

Rossi will next star opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s limited series True Story.

He is represented by Paradigm and Management 360.