Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Dates 42 Fall Movies: Slate Features DiCaprio, Gadot, Johnson, Elba, Cumberbatch & More
Read the full story

Theo Rossi To Star Opposite Aubrey Plaza In ‘Emily The Criminal’

Theo Rossi
Payton Ruddock

EXCLUSIVETheo Rossi (Army of the Dead, Marvel’s Luke Cage) will star opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, the indie written and directed by John Patton Ford.

The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), a woman down on her luck and saddled with debt, who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.

Rossi will play Youcef, a Middle Eastern immigrant who has big dreams and a lot of hustle, with Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke co-starring.

Plaza is producing the pic with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes, with Dexter Braff, Kevin Flanigan, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Lowell Shapiro, and Mike Dill serving as exec producers. Low Spark is the film’s financier.

Rossi is best known for his turn as the menacing Hernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez in Marvel’s Luke Cage, and as hacker and intelligence officer Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz in FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

Watch on Deadline

The actor was most recently seen in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist pic Army of the Dead, which quickly established itself as one of Netflix’s most watched original films upon its debut in May, drawing an estimated 75 million viewers in its first four weeks on the streamer.

Rossi will next star opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s limited series True Story.

He is represented by Paradigm and Management 360.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad