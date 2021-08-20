‘The Young And The Restless’ Showrunner Tony Morina Targeted By Actress For Harassment

Actress Briana Thomas is suing Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios, the producers of long-running soap The Young and the Restless, alleging harassment on the set from its showrunner, Anthony “Tony” Morina.

Thomas appeared on the show in a background role as a barista in 2018 and 2019. The legal papers claim that during that time, Morina commented on her body, made repeated advances, offered “private acting lessons,” then fired her when he was rebuffed.

The complaint states that Morina would leer at Thomas, complimenting her looks and allegedly telling her she could “really be something” on the show. He allegedly asked her to remove a sarong so he could see her in a bikini in one poolside scene.

“It’s a tough industry to break into, unless you know someone who can help you,” he allegedly said, touching her waist while playing with her bikini strings. “Let’s start with a private session and see if we can get you a little more comfortable,” the suit claims he said.

