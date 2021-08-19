‘The Witcher’ Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is expanding her relationship with Netflix with a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects for the streaming giant. The deal was announced during Netflix’s TCA session Thursday.

Schmidt Hissrich will continue to work as showrunner/executive producer on the Netflix hit series The Witcher. In addition, she serves as executive producer on both the upcoming scripted prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and anime series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches,” said Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix. “Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership,” said Schmidt Hissrich. “While my heart belongs to The Witcher Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

Schmidt Hissrich is currently the Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer for the highly acclaimed Netflix show, The Witcher, based on the Polish book series of the same name. Before that, she was a Co-Executive Producer on Defenders for Marvel/Netflix and on Daredevil for Marvel/Netflix. Previously, she worked as a Co-Executive Producer on Power at Starz, a Supervising Producer on both Do No Harm and Parenthood for NBC, and worked on Private Practice for Touchstone/ABC for two seasons. She has also developed multiple pilots for CBS, NBC, and Bravo. Schmidt Hissrich started her career as a writer for Aaron Sorkin and John Wells on The West Wing for NBC where she spent multiple seasons.