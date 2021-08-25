George Pelecanos Inks Overall Deal With HBO; Sets Series Adaptation Of John D. MacDonald’s ‘The Last One Left’

EXCLUSIVE: The Wire writer/producer George Pelecanos, who has had an informal home at HBO for nearly two decades, has made it official with a recently signed two-year overall deal. Under the pact, Pelecanos will develop and produce original content for the network. He also will continue his co-showrunner duties on limited series We Own This City, and has set his first project — a drama series based on John D. MacDonald’s novel The Last One Left and inspired by actual events, which he will co-write with Megan Abbott (The Deuce, Dare Me) and serve as showrunner. The project hails from Archer Gray Productions, Amy Robinson Productions, Toluca Pictures and MGM Television.

The logline: In 1967 Miami, a pleasure cruiser carrying a wealthy deal-maker and his guests explodes en route to the Bahamas with only the captain found alive. The mysterious Gold Coast resident Crissy Harkinson may know far more about the explosion than she’s telling, and when Sam Boylston, the brother of one of the victims, arrives to find answers, he joins forces with Francisca Torcedo, who works for Crissy and has her own suspicions about her ambitious employer.

Pelecanos and Abbott will executive produce with Anne Carey for Archer Gray, Amy Robinson for Amy Robinson Prods, Steve Stark and Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television.

Pelecanos and The Wire creator David Simon are writing and executive producing We Own the City, a limited series for HBO based on the Random House book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption by investigative journalist Justin Fenton.

Pelecanos recently adapted another MacDonald book, The Deep Blue Goodbye, for Fox. His feature film, DC Noir, which he wrote and co-directed, is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Pelecanos is also a best-selling, critically-acclaimed novelist, having written more than 20 books, and an award-winning essayist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, GQ, Sight and Sound, Uncut, Mojo, and numerous others.

Pelecanos was a writer/producer on Simon’s The Wire, which aired for five seasons on HBO and on which he wrote some of the show’s most acclaimed episodes. He also served as a co-producer on The Pacific and executive producer on Treme before co-creating and co-showrunning (with Simon) The Deuce. That show ran three seasons and starred James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Abbott is the Edgar award-winning author of ten crime novels, including the bestselling You Will Know Me and Give Me Your Hand. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Paris Review and The Wall Street Journal. Formerly a writer on HBO’s The Deuce, she served as co-showrunner and co-creator of Dare Me, now streaming on Netflix. Her latest novel, The Turnout is in bookstores now.

Pelecanos is repped by ICM and Thruline Entertainment. Abbott is repped by WME and Anonymous.