‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale Draws 1.9M Multiplatform Viewers For Series High

HBO’s The White Lotus‘ Season 1 finale did not disappoint in terms of viewership. The six-part limited series wrapped its freshman run Sunday night with 1.9 million viewers across all platforms, up 59% from the previous week, and 3.5x the audience for its July 11 premiere, according to HBO.

Currently ranking #1 among all series on HBO Max, The White Lotus saw consistent week over week growth for premiere night viewing. The series debut has now amassed over 7 million viewers.This all follows last week’s announcement that the series has been renewed for a second installment.

This all follows last week’s announcement that the series has been renewed for a second installment. The second season will follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property.

From Mike White, The White Lotus is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Watch on Deadline

Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Nick Hall and co-executive produced by Mark Kamine.

_