‘The White Lotus’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

The White Lotus will extend its stay at HBO, which has renewed the social satire for Season 2. The series is created, directed and written by Mike White.

The six-part limited series, which will conclude its freshman season on Sunday, follows a number of visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Over the span of a week, a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Season 2 checks out of Hawaii and will follow a different group of vacationers as they book their stay at another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Season 1 of The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady and Sydney Sweeney. Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger and Kekoa Kekumano and Molly Shannon are also part of the cast.

HBO says The White Lotus ranks No. 1 among all series on HBO Max and has achieved consistent week-over-week growth for both premiere and digital audience, leading into the finale episode.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming at HBO. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

White executive produces alongside David Bernad, Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.