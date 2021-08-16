‘The White House Plumbers’ Resumes Production With Additional Protocols After Investigation Into “Alleged Unprofessional Behavior” On Set Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on HBO’s The White House Plumbers resumed August 12, sources tell Deadline.

Production on the five-part Watergate limited series, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, was suspended August 5 following an on-set incident involving series director/executive producer David Mandel and a member of the prop department that triggered an investigation. The probe has concluded.

Mandel’s outburst, which is believed to have led to the prop department walking off the set in protest, was captured on audio recording, which Deadline has reviewed. In it, Mandel is heard using the F-word and threatening the prop master that he will never work again.

Mandel and The White House Plumbers‘ prop staff, including the prop master involved in the verbal altercation, are all back at work and remain on the show, sources said. As a result of the investigation, HBO has put additional protocols in place for the remainder of the shoot, including HR representatives on set, I hear.

As Deadline previously reported. when production was paused the evening of August 5, the cast and crew were provided with contacts to report any bullying on set.

“HBO has received reports of alleged unprofessional behavior on the set of White House Plumbers,” the network said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a respectful work environment on all our productions, and we are investigating the matter fully.”

Created and written by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck and directed by Mandel, White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce White House Plumbers with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad for The District; and Frank Rich. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, and Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.