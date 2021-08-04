‘The Walking Dead’: Ian Anthony Dale & Laurie Fortier Join Final Season Of AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) and Laurie Fortier (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) have joined the cast of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead.

Dale will play Tomi, a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid. Fortier will play Agatha. Her character details are being kept under wraps.

The Season 10 finale brought the long simmering tensions between Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie out in the open, with Negan returning to the Survivors’ HQ from exile, setting up the series up for its 24-episode final season, set to premiere on August 22.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

Watch on Deadline

Dale was most recently seen as Adam Noshimuri on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. His other series credits include Salvation, Murder In The First and The Event. He also recently recurred on CBS’ All Rise as D.A. Louis Bravo. He’s repped by Charlton Blackburne Management & Felker, Toczek, Suddleson & Abramson.

Fortier is known for her work on Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., The In Crowd and To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday. She’s repped by People Store and manager Mitch Clem.