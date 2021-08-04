‘The Unicorn’ Creators Bill Martin & Mike Schiff Sign With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Writing/producing duo Bill Martin and Mike Schiff (The Unicorn) have signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Martin and Schiff most recently created and executive produced comedy series The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins, which aired for two seasons on CBS.

The duo began their television writing careers on In Living Color and soon were staffed on 3rd Rock From the Sun. They served as showrunners for three seasons on 3rd Rock before leaving to create their own series Grounded for Life on Fox. More recently, they reunited with John Lithgow as writers on the murder documentary spoof Trial & Error. Additional credits include Fam, Living Biblically, The Soul Man and Ground Floor.

Martin and Schiff continue to be repped by Michael Gendler and Kevin Kelly at Gendler & Kelly.