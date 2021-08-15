‘The Undoing’s Hugh Grant On What His Character Is Up To Now And Ideas For Future Seasons – Contenders TV: The Nominees

HBO’s The Undoing may have been a limited series, but it doesn’t mean star Hugh Grant hasn’t been thinking about his character Jonathan Fraser and what he would be up to now.

“I worry about him. I’m afraid he’s in prison,” Grant said during the series’ panel at Deadline’s Contender Television: The Nominees awards-season event, where he was joined by the series’ production designer Lester Cohen. Both are Emmy-nominated for the twisty crime drama thriller.

“I do wonder what he’s doing? Grant continued. “He’s always determined to stay on top of everything. He’s been a wunderkind all his life, a high achiever. He wants all eyes on him. I imagine he’s quite high up in the prison hierarchy. Is he organizing an escape? Could that be the beginning of a second series? I don’t know because from Jonathan’s point of view, a second series would be quite difficult because it would be just prison visits unless he escapes. He’s going to be there for a long time.”

Grant also shared what he thinks what the world Jonathan left behind looks like for his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) and their son Henry (Noah Jupe).

“I got the feeling from the way Nicole acted in that last scene on the bridge that there was a massive relief off her shoulders,” he said. “Like this evil succubus has been removed from her back and from the presence of her child. And although it’s devastating, in a way I think there might be almost a champagne moment. Suddenly she knows just what a monster he was and now that she’s rid of him.”

When asked of the possibility that Henry may be inspired to follow in Jonathan’s footsteps, he was amused at the thought.

“Yeah, well, that’s a brilliant idea. That’s series 3,” the British actor said with a smirk.

