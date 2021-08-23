‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Closing London Film Fest; Disabled UK TV Workers Face “Consistent Difficulties” – Global Briefs

London Film Festival Closing FIlm

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s retelling of the Shakespeare tale starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will close this year’s BFI London Film Festival. The pic will have its European premiere at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on October 17, with Coen expected to attend. It will also screen at partner venues across the UK. The movie is produced by Apple Original Films and A24.

Damming UK Disability Report

Disabled workers in British television are facing a “deeply damaging and inflexible workplace culture”, according to a new report released by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity (LHC) at Birmingham City University. According to the findings, 80% of respondents felt being disabled had impacted on their career progression, or would do so in the future. A lack of employer understanding about adjustments required by some disabled workers and attitudes about legal obligations were described as “consistent difficulties”. Key recommendations included the creation of an industry-wide system to help implement adjustments when disabled people need them, as well as up-to-date training on equality law for all managers, and giving disabled people access to mentors, including other disabled people working in the industry, in addition to widening recruitment practices. A total of 86 disabled UK TV professionals, including senior producers, were interviewed for the report. It was produced by Kate Ansell, a disabled journalist, writer and executive producer.