‘The Thing About Pam’: Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join NBC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer and Katy Mixon are set as leads opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam.

Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria (played by Mixon) that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Greer will play Leah Askey, the former Lincoln County prosecutor who tried Russ Faria twice for his wife’s murder.

Betsy Faria had stage 4 cancer when she was found stabbed to death in her home in December 2011. The case was examined on several episodes of Dateline, becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit NBC newsmagazine. It also became the subject of NBC News’ popular 2019 Dateline podcast The Thing About Pam, which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.



The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein (who also serves as showrunner), Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. Jessika Borsiczky also is credited as executive producer for the time being; she exited recently as writer-showrunner over creative differences.

Greer can next be seen reprising her role in Universal/Blumhouse’s David Gordon Green-directed sequel Halloween Kills opening on October 15. She most recently filmed the Disney+ feature Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart. Greer is currently filming HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers, opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. On television, she most recently starred opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener on Showtime’s Kidding for two seasons. She’s repped by CAA, Artists First and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson

Mixon is best known for her title role on ABC’s American Housewife, which just wrapped filming its final season. Previously, she starred on CBS’ Mike & Molly for four seasons. On the film side, she’ll next be seen in director David Mackenzie’s Comancheria opposite Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine. She’s repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.