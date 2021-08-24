‘The Thing About Pam’: Jenny Klein Named Showrunner Of NBC Limited Series As Jessika Borsicsky Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Klein, executive producer on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam, has been elevated to showrunner of the series starring Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel. She is replacing Jessika Borsiczky, who was originally attached as writer-showrunner but has left the project due to creative differences.

Klein’s involvement in the series stems from a one-year first-look deal she signed with Blumhouse Television earlier this year, marking her return to the indie studio after writing and producing its Facebook Watch drama Sacred Lies.

Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

The Faria case was examined on several episodes of Dateline, becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit NBC newsmagazine. It also became the subject of NBC News’ popular 2019 Dateline podcast The Thing About Pam, which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.

The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Klein, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. Borsiczky also is credited as executive producer for the time being.

Previously, Klein was a co-executive producer on Netflix’s The Witcher and co-wrote the No. 1 Billboard rock single “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Her other credits include the Netflix/Marvel series Jessica Jones. Klein is repped by UTA and attorney Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.