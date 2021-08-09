‘The Suicide Squad’ HBO Max Weekend Viewership Off 26% From ‘Mortal Kombat’ In Samba TV U.S. Households

EXCLUSIVE: Third-party streaming analytics company Samba TV has weighed in on the weekend viewership of Warner Bros’ The Suicide Squad on HBO Max, saying that 2.8 million U.S. households tuned in over the film’s Friday-Sunday frame.

That number among movies on HBO Max marks the highest weekend ever for a DC property, well ahead of Justice League: The Snyder Cut (1.8M households over four days) and the Christmas weekend of Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2M). But it’s not the highest the streaming service has seen for a day-and-date theatrical movie as monitored by Samba; that crown still belongs to the R-rated New Line title Mortal Kombat, which drew 3.8M U.S. households. Suicide Squad‘s HBO Max weekend views in Samba TV homes are 26% behind that figure.

“Mortal Kombat” New Line

Watch on Deadline

The Suicide Squad didn’t fare well in its opening at the domestic weekend box office, earning $26.5M. That is below the hoped-for $30M-plus start for several reasons, i.e., its availability free to 47 million HBO Max subscribers, fans’ dissatisfaction with the overall DC franchise, and possibly the spiking Delta variant, though there are many box office sources who firmly believe the latter wasn’t chiefly to blame.

Jungle Cruise had a good hold of minus-55% despite its availability on Disney+ Premier for $29.99, as did Focus Features’ art house title Stillwater which only eased 45% in its second weekend. Warners got to boast that The Suicide Squad posted the best opening for a R-rated title at the domestic B.O. in the pandemic, beating the three-day total of Mortal Kombat ($23.3M).

On the upside for The Suicide Squad over the weekend on HBO Max, Saturday posted the largest number of total Samba HH viewers (first-time or repeat) with 1.2M U.S. households watching the title that day for at least five minutes. Friday had the largest number of first-time viewers with 949,000watching for the first time that day.

Suicide Squad‘s audience skewed slightly female (+2%), younger (44 years old and younger), and toward households with Black (+20%) and Hispanic (+18%) viewers. Of the top 25 largest markets, Sacramento, CA over-indexed the most (25%), followed by Phoenix (19%) and Philadelphia (13%).

Samba TV gathers viewership data from 3M households via its proprietary content recognition technology on opted-in Smart TVs, and through partnerships with leading cable television providers and their affiliates. Samba TV’s insights are built on a comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top and digital media. As is standard industry practice, Samba TV analyzes their large proprietary dataset to project household-level TV viewership. Samba TV doesn’t estimate viewership on non-TV devices, nor estimate co-viewing (number of people watching). If someone watches Disney+ via a mobile or web browser and casts that to their Smart TV, then their content recognition technology would capture that. Outside of that, Samba TV doesn’t monitor viewership on mobile devices.

As we have always written, Samba TV remains the best access to streaming viewership figures, even if they’re not 100% complete, as most streamers refrain from reporting numbers.

While HBO Max has been in Latin America for roughly a month, Warner Bros theatrical titles are only available day-and-date on the streaming service in the U.S., and released on the big screen abroad.