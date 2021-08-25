‘The Subject’: Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights To Drama Starring Jason Biggs, Aunjanue Ellis & Anabelle Acosta

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired rights to Lanie Zipoy’s film The Subject, starring Jason Biggs, Aunjanue Ellis, Anabelle Acosta and more, with plans to release it in select theaters across the U.S., as well as on TVOD and digital platforms across North America, on October 22.

Zipoy’s feature directorial debut follows Phil Waterhouse (Biggs), a successful white documentary filmmaker dealing with the fallout from his previous film, which caught the murder of a Black teen on tape.

Its ensemble also includes Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton), Nile Bullock (Ray Donovan), and Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Chisa Hutchinson (Showtime’s upcoming Three Women, Hulu’s Tell Me Lies) wrote the script.

Zipoy produced the film with Megan Kingery (Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) Gahlia Eden (You Can’t Do That) and Jess Weiss (American Insurrection).

Jason Biggs, Aunjanue Ellis, Anabelle Acosta and Chisa Hutchinson exec produced, with Latresa Baker and Jolene Noelle on board as associate producers.

“This is a film about all the nuanced little ways in which notions of supremacy distance white people from other humans,” said Hutchinson. “It’s a long ramp with a barely perceptible incline that ultimately leads to someone standing by and watching while a black person is killed. Or maybe even doing the killing.”

“When speaking about The Subject, it is often assumed to be an actual documentary because the film hews close to life as we know it,” said Zipoy. “It is achingly real, and more heartbreaking by the day. I am grateful to Chisa for her bold script and the actors for their amazing commitment to tell a delicate, yet hard-hitting story.”

“The Subject is a topical and relevant film about the pitfalls of many of today’s documentaries,” added Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas Ventures Manager of Acquisitions. “It is as timely as it is entertaining, and Gravitas is thrilled to be bringing it to audiences this fall.”

The Subject has won more than 30 awards at film festivals around the world. Myriad Pictures is handling the international sales rights.

ICM Partners negotiated the acquisition deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Brett Rogalsky of Gravitas Ventures.