‘The Staircase’: Justice Leak Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Justice Leak (For All Mankind) is set for a key recurring role opposite Michael Stuhlbarg in The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime docuseries.

Leak will play Tom Maher, David Rudolf’s (Stuhlbarg) down-to-earth co-counsel. In addition to Stuhlbarg, he joins joining previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner and Tim Guinee.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

De Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.

The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

Leak’s recent television credits include For All Mankind for Apple, CBS’ S.W.A.T. and Amazon’s The Underground Railroad opposite Joel Edgerton. Last year he had a supporting role in the film, Charming the Hearts of Men opposite Anna Friel and Kelsey Grammer. Leak is repped by The People Store, Joseph Le Agency and Zero Gravity Management.