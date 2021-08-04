‘The Shining’ Offshoot Series ‘Overlook’ From Bad Robot Not Going Forward At HBO Max, Closing In On New Home

HBO Max has opted not to proceed with Overlook, the drama project from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining. The company and studio Warner Bros. Television are currently shopping the show, which is expected to land at a new home soon, with Netflix a likely destination, I hear. Reps for Bad Robot, WBTV and Netflix declined comment.

Overlook was part of the inaugural Bad Robot slate at HBO Max under the company’s mega 2019 deal with WarnerMedia, which was commissioned by the previous regimes at the streamer. While Overlook was announced as a series order at the time, it was actually development with a series commitment, I hear.

Written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, horror-thriller Overlook, inspired by and featuring iconic characters from King’s The Shining, explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

I hear HBO Max brass liked the project but felt it was not a fit for them at this time. Bad Robot has an expansive existing slate at HBO/HBO Max with current series Westworld on HBO and upcoming series Demimonde on HBO and Duster and Subject To Change at HBO Max. The company just sold Fledgling to HBO for development.

A DC Justice League Dark show was announced as part of Bad Robot’s initial HBO Max slate. It translated into a world that has yielded two series in development so far, Madame X and Constantine, which have not been officially confirmed by the streamer but are in the works.

HBO recently opted not to go forward with a second season of Bad Robot’s acclaimed drama Lovecraft Country, whose first season is nominated for 18 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Overlook marks the fourth collaboration for Bad Robot, King and WBTV on projects set in the Stephen King literary universe, following psychological-horror series Castle Rock and limited series 11.22.63 on Hulu and current limited series Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+.

Abrams and Bad Robot’s Head of Television Ben Stephenson executive produce. The company’s EVP of Television Rachel Rusch Rich is a co-executive producer.

King’s The Shining was famously adapted into the 1980 feature directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson. A sequel, Doctor Sleep, was released last year. There was also a 1997 The Shining miniseries.