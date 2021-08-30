‘The Rocketeer’ Making A Comeback On Disney+ With David Oyelowo Producing & Circling To Star; Ed Ricourt Penning

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is reviving a cult classic favorite, The Rocketeer, with an all new Disney+ movie entitled The Return of the Rocketeer which David and Jessica Oyelowo are producing under their Yoruba Saxon banner. The project, written by Ed Ricourt, will also be a possible starring project for The Selma actor.

The original movie, released in 1991, was directed by Joe Johnston and adapted from the Dave Stevens graphic novel of the same name. In that film, which made close to $47M at the domestic B.O. and became a fan fave for the studio, a young pilot stumbles onto a prototype jetpack that allows him to become a high-flying masked hero.

The Return of the Rocketeer will have an all-new creative directive with Ricourt’s story focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the mantle of the Rocketeer.

Related Story 'Candyman' Makes The Box Office Taste Good With $22M+ Opening

Brigham Taylor is also producing alongside Yoruba Saxon. Mortal Media exec producing. This is the first film under Yoruba Saxon’s first-look deal with Disney, which we first told you about. The Return of the Rocketeer is being developed by the Disney live-action team.

Watch on Deadline

Yoruba Saxon

Ricourt wrote Lionsgate’s hit feature Now You See Me which grossed over $351M WW and spawned a sequel which made close to $335M WW. He’s written on Marvel/Netflix’s Jessica Jones on which he was also a consulting producer, Wayward Pines, and produced and wrote the Netflix series Raising Dion. He is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group and attorney George Davis.

Yoruba/Saxon Productions, was founded by David and Jessica Oyelowo, and is focused on creating values-based content, across all platforms and for all quadrants, with an aim to shift the culture and color outside the lines. Previous and upcoming film and television projects include: Nightingale (HBO), Captive (Paramount), A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight), Come Away (Relativity Media), Five Nights in Maine (FilmRise), The Water Man (RLJE Films/Netflix), Ferguson Rises (PBS), Solitary (BRON) and First Gen (Disney+).

Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hoddell and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.