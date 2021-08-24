‘The Resident’: Stephen Wallem Joins Season 5 Of Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Fox medical drama The Resident.

Wallem will play Winston Robards, a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Jane Leeves also star. Morris Chestnut will recur in Season 5.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, Oly Obst and Marc Halsey.

Wallem, best known as Thor on the Emmy-winning Showtime series Nurse Jackie, can currently be seen recurring on Law & Order: SVU. He’ll next be seen on the big screen opposite Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson & Sarah Silverman in Universal’s Marry Me. Wallem is repped by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.