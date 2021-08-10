‘The Real Housewives Of The North Pole’ Peacock Holiday Movie Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has rounded out the supporting cast for its original holiday movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole. Jearnest Corchado (Sneakerheads, Little America), Kyle Selig (Welcome to Flatch, Broadway: Mean Girls), Tetona Jackson (Boomerang, All Night), Carlos Ponce (Julie and the Phantoms, Spy), Alec Mapa (Doom Patrol, Ugly Betty) and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers, NCIS) will join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards in the movie spawned by the reality franchise. It’s set to premiere later this year on Peacock.

In The Real Housewives of the North Pole, the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

Corchado will play Skye, Trish’s daughter, home for the holiday break, who always feels the need to be perfect for her mom… which has made tensions extra high this Christmas.

Selig will portray Jake, Diana’s son who just graduated college and is trying to navigate the real world.

Jackson will play Kendall, a magazine writer trying to make a name for herself with an expose on the women titled “Real Housewives of the North Pole”.

Ponce is Paul, Trish’s husband who feels guilty about leaving his family for a Christmas work trip… but someone has to pay for the palace.

Mapa will play Xander, Kendall’s new boss, an editor at “American Life.”

Dayoub will portray Nick, a bit of a free spirit and a conservationist for the Wildlife Bureau.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole will be produced by holiday movie specialist Motion Picture Corporation of America. Ron Oliver will direct, and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky write and executive produce. Brad Krevoy executive produces on behalf of MPCA, alongside Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf and Chris Bongirne also produce.

Corchado is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa, Inc. and managed by Candu Management; Selig is repped by CESD, managed by Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and attorney Peikoff/Mahan Law Office; Jackson is repped by Priluck Company and BRS-Gage; Ponce is repped by SDB Partners and Mills Kaplan Ent.; Mapa is repped by Fresh Faces Agency, Inc.; Dayoub is repped by TalentWorks and Pop Art Management.