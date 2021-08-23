Skip to main content
‘The Office’: “Whenever Greg Daniels Wants To Do A Reboot, We’re Standing By”, Says NBCU Content Chief Susan Rovner – Edinburgh

In a world of reboots, spin-offs and reimaginations, The Office remains one of the most vaunted.

The launch of NBCUniversal streamer Peacock and the company’s $500M deal to get the rights back from Netflix to the Steve Carrell-fronted adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s comedy put the idea of a reboot back in focus.

NBCU content chief Susan Rovner today told Deadline that “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by”.

Rovner, who is Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, was speaking to Deadline at the Edinburgh International TV Festival. In a panel session, she initially said “no comment” to the question of plans for a reboot, before adding that it was up to Daniels, who developed the NBC adaptation.

It comes after NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said in January that The Office was being more actively streamed on Peacock than it had been on Netflix.

In 2019, NBCU’s Bonnie Hammer told Deadline that it was her “hope” and “goal” that the company does an Office reboot.

Earlier this year, Daniels said that a reboot wasn’t in active development but that he wouldn’t rule it out. The Upload and Space Force exec producer told Collider, “It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now.”

The Office, which ran between 2005 and 2013, starred Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, BJ Novak, Amy Ryan, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper and James Spader.

It was produced by Universal Television in association with Reveille and Deedle-Dee Productions.

