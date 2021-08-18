How Director David Bruckner Built ‘The Night House’ – Crew Call Podcast

Marvel, Fast & Furious and Ryan Reynolds movies aren’t the only titles that had to sit out and wait for their theatrical release during the pandemic, but also highly anticipated indie pics like David Bruckner’s The Night House.

Before Covid, a slice of the world got a glimpse of the Rebecca Hall haunted lake real estate title at Sundance last year where Searchlight snapped up its global rights for $12M as the label continues to embrace arthouse genre fare. Close to two years ago in August, Searchlight released the horror movie Ready or Not which debuted to $8M at 2,855 theaters and legged out to $28.7M domestic, $57.6M WW; a little hit for the former Fox classic division. This weekend, Night House at 89% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will be in 2,150 theaters and playing a 45-day theatrical window.

Here’s our conversation with Bruckner on constructing The Night House from its independent origins to becoming Sundance darling.