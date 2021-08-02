‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be back for another go. Disney+ has picked up a second season of the hockey-themed follow-up series starring Lauren Graham, Brady Noon and Emilio Estevez, who reprises his role from the 1992 movie and its 1994 and 1996 sequels. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin in early 2022.

The series is set in present-day Minnesota, and the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom (Graham) set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Cast also includes Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is executive produced by the original film’s creator Steve Brill, and Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners/executive producers on the second season. Brillstein Entertainmenr Partners’ George Heller and Brad Petrigala also executive produce. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

