‘The Masked Singer’: Los Angeles County Details Positive Covid Tests; Production Not Impacted

The Masked Singer is the latest TV series to find itself recording positive Covid tests.

Los Angeles County on Monday revealed that the Fox singing competition series has recorded 12 positive tests during its production at Red Studios in Hollywood, where the show is filming.

However, production has not been impacted and has not been halted, as Deadline understands the cases mostly have been related to community exposure rather than at the workplace. Production, which kicked off in June, runs through the middle of next week.

“The safety of the entire cast and crew has been and will continue to be our No. 1 priority,” a Fox spokeswoman told Deadline. “We work closely with local and state officials and the unions to ensure we have the safest environment possible.”

Fox is filming Season 6 of the show, which will air at 8 p.m. Wednesdays as part of its fall schedule, with new series Alter Ego coming in after at 9 p.m.

The Masked Singer features a judging panel of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, with Nick Cannon hosting. Cannon was replaced by guest host Niecy Nash at the start of Season 5 after he contracted Covid.

Season 5 featured celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Danny Trejo, Bobby Brown, Hanson and Kermit the Frog.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on a format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp in Korea.