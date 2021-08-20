‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’: Kate Mulgrew Joins Showtime Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black) is set for a key recurring role opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in Showtime’s drama series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Mulgrew will play Drew Finch, an operative who stands at the very top of the dangerous slopes of the CIA and a collector of secrets. Emotionally fearless, a master of finding and exploiting the weak link, Finch has to battle to keep her own past in the dark while playing for the biggest stakes of her life.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and will serve as showrunners along with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman also will direct multiple episodes. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin also are executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. Production is underway in London, with premiere set for 2022 on Showtime.

Mulgrew received an Emmy nomination for her performance as Galina “Red’ Reznikov on Orange Is the New Black. She also starred on Star Trek: Voyager as Capt. Kathryn Janeway, a role she will reprise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. She’s also playing Susan Sher, a longtime friend of the Obamas and chief of staff to Michelle Obama, in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady. Mulgrew is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.