Netflix Acquires Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Venice-Bound ‘The Lost Daughter’ In Deal With Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken remaining worldwide territories including in the U.S. on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter. Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal, the drama is set to world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival next month. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and includes most major markets.

Oscar nominee Gyllenhaal also produced the project and adapted the script that’s based on the eponymous 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante. The story follows a woman whose beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

Netflix

Rounding out the cast are Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris and Dagmara Domińczyk. The film was shot in Greece in 2020.

Gyllenhaal says, “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix again. They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I’m delighted to be included in that company.” Netflix previously released Gyllenhall-starrer The Kindergarten Teacher.

Endeavor Content’s Deborah McIntosh and Negeen Yazdi add, “We are honored to be part of this special journey with Maggie, her extraordinary group of collaborators, and now our new partners at Netflix, to bring this powerfully complex story to audiences around the world.”

Alongside Gyllenhaal, producers are Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films, Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films, and Endeavor Content. The Lost Daughter was financed by Endeavor Content and Samuel Marshall Films.

Other distributors for The Lost Daughter include eOne (UK/Benelux/Germany), Empire (South Africa), Pathé (Switzerland), Spentzos (Greece), Sena (Iceland), Bim (Italy), Vertigo (Spain), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Svensk (Scandinavia), Bir (Turkey), Blitz (Ex-Yugoslavia), Monolith (Poland), United King (Israel), Falcon (Indonesia), Green Narae (South Korea) and Salim Ramia (Middle East).

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.