‘The Kids Tonight Show’: Brian McCann Set As Head Writer & Exec Producer Of Peacock Late-Night Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brian McCann, who has worked on a slew of late-night shows with Conan O’Brien, has been named head writer and exec producer of Jimmy Fallon’s The Kids Tonight Show.

Mccann has worked on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and the recently ended Conan on TBS. He has also worked on shows including MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live, FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and Netflix’s The Who Was Show and also written a kids’ book, Wannabe Farms, which was released by Penguin in early 2020.

He has now taken up head writing and exec producing duties for the first major late-night show aimed at children.

The series, which will launch on streamer Peacock, is hosted by kids, with kids in charge of everything. It will shoot in 30 Rock’s Studio 6A across the hallway from Jimmy’s own studio 6B.

Hosted by an ensemble of four quick-witted kids, the show will features an opening sketch, through the show monologue, to big celebrity interviews, games, skits, and demonstrations, all through a kids lens on the late-night institution.

Production on the series, which comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio, Boat Rocker Studio-backed The Go-Big Show producer Matador Content and Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog, begins this month in New York with a fully vaccinated audience.

The Kids Tonight Show is exec produced by Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, James Sunderland, Paul Ricci, Mark Efman and McCann.

McCann said, “I am now fully down the rabbit hole of kids TV. We have crazy talented kid hosts, an insanely talented kid musician, and I’m working with a hilarious kid writer from Philly. I’m in heaven because none of these kids are my own and I don’t have to clean up after them. This is the most free-wheeling late-night show I’ve ever worked on. It has a crazy, kid driven vibe because it is literally starring kids and is written with kids, but with the full late-night treatment that you can only get from shooting a show in 30 Rock.”