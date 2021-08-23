‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Brings Back In-Studio Audience For Season 3, Sets Premiere Date

For the first time since before the pandemic, The Kelly Clarkson Show will feature in-studio audience when the syndicated talker returns for its third season on Sept. 13.

Clarkson will kick off the new season with the premiere week filming in New York City where the show and its audience will be housed by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Imagine Dragons’ On Top of the World will be the first Kellyoke performance of the season. The Kelly Clarkson Show will then return to its home at Universal Studios Hollywood. Like virtually programs, the show will require its audience members to be fully vaccinated.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which featured a virtual audience after it returned to production last fall, airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations. It is set to succeed The Ellen DeGeneres Show in top time periods on the NBC stations in fall 2022.

“We can’t wait to kick off our 3rd season of The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrating New York City…a city that is known for its energy, resilience and the arts that have been inspiring me since I was a kid!,” Clarkson said. “Now I warned people last season that mama would show up if I kept getting invited…well, no take-backs, here I am New York!” (Watch Clarkson’s first NYC promo below)

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson is also an executive producer.