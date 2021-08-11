‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator Bruce Miller & Director Liz Garbus On Pulling Off Horror-Inspired Season 4 Finale – Crew Call Podcast

Liz Garbus, director of the season 4 finale of 'Handmaid's Tale' on set with Joseph Fiennes.

When it came to the killing of Joseph Fiennes’ Fred Waterford in the season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, it wasn’t by poison, or by repeated knifing, rather by melee in slow-motion; a sea of handmaid’s to be exact.

The Emmy nominated director of that episode “The Wilderness”, 2x Oscar nominee Liz Garbus and series creator Bruce Miller tell us how it all went down on a very cold and muddy Canadian night during Covid, complete with wire cameras hanging on trees.

“My conversation with Liz is ‘I wanna see what June sees’,” says Miller about the unique close-ups taken during the handmaids’ mobbing of Fred.

“Just making it more intimate, not making it more vicious, not making it more violent, or any different than it would be, just getting in closer and seeing it,” adds Miller.

“It’s about keeping with the mantra of getting in and seeing what the handmaid is doing,” he says.

Let’s not forget about keeping it real: There was a moment when Fiennes actually fell during the chase scene, and the production used it in the final cut.

We also speak with Miller about what June’s priorities are for season 5: “She might be out of Gilead, but Gilead isn’t out of her.”

“Is this the beginning of June’s revenge or the end of her revenge? Is it the beginning of her finding justice or the end of her finding justice? If it’s the beginning, there’s a long, violent road ahead that’s not going to have a lot of room for husbands and babies and love and friends,” adds Miller.

We also dive in with Garbus about her upcoming TIFF documentary, NatGeo’s Becoming Cousteau.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 counts 21 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Garbus for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. Garbus won twice at the Emmys: In 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone? for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and in 2007 for Ghosts of Abu Ghraib in the Nonfiction Special category.

The MGM and Hulu series has already collected 15 Emmy wins during its first three seasons.