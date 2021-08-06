‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator Bruce Miller On Potential Season 5 End: “I’m Not Going To Overstay My Welcome”

The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller isn’t sure whether the upcoming fifth season of the hit Hulu drama will be its last, but the pandemic helped put things into perspective for him.

“I’m never looking to end it,” he said in an interview for Deadline’s Contenders TV virtual event, which will be held Aug. 14-15. “I work with a group of very undifficult people; we have a lovely group of writers, a spectacular group of actors and visiting directors and our crew. What they did this year was amazing. They made this entire show during Covid. We shot the entire thing for two weeks. We wrote every script so that we could change the story so that we could do it with different actors but they made it themselves. I was here in Los Angeles and Liz was up there with executive producer Elisabeth Moss with all that experience.”

His comments come after Hulu’s newly appointed head of scripted originals Jordan Helman told Deadline that the creative team behind the dystopian drama were working out whether the show would end with season five, which is currently being written, or carry on.

Watch on Deadline

Miller added, “The team made an incredible TV show. So I’m not so quick to say, ‘oh, you know, let’s just, walk away.’ I don’t know how you felt about the pandemic, but I certainly learned the things of my life that are pretty rare and working with these people is one of them. So, honestly, yes, I know what the end is and I’m not going to overstay my welcome but I’m also not going to rush off if I don’t have to because as long as I am writing for Elisabeth Moss, you know, it really doesn’t get much better.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television.