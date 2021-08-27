‘The Girl From Plainville’: Norbert Leo Butz Joins Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan & Chloë Sevigny In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz is set as a series regular opposite Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan and Chloë Sevigny in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Butz will play Conrad “Co” Roy II, Coco’s (Ryan) father. Toughened by life and work at the docks and on the boats in Mattapoisett, MA, Co is forced to face his own mistakes as a father and sets out to come to terms with the death of his son.

Hannah and Macmanus serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Emmy-winning screenwriter and director, Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable) is set to direct the first two episodes.

Butz is a two-time Tony winner, for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. In TV, he co-starred on Netflix’s Bloodline and PBS’ Mercy Street. He recently joined the cast of Disney+ musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever. His film credits include Dan in Real Life, Higher Ground, The English Teacher, and Better Living Through Chemistry, among others. Butz is repped by APA.