‘The Girl From Plainville’: Cara Buono & Kai Lennox Join Elle Fanning In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and Kai Lennox (Green Room) are set as leads opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus. Colton Ryan, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz also star.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Buono will play Gail Carter, Michelle’s (Fanning) mother. At first, it’s hard to crack Gail, but as the series progresses, she becomes introspective about her own skills as a mother. Gail tries to help Michelle address her mental health issues. She is terrified of the potential reality of her daughter’s complicity in Coco’s death and of how the world will critique her.

Lennox will play David Carter, Michelle’s (Fanning) father. David works as a Sales Manager to assist in providing his family with what appears to be a normal, suburban lifestyle. “Appears to be” is the operative phrase, and cracks begin to fissure the illusion.

Hannah and Macmanus serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Emmy-winning screenwriter and director, Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable) is set to direct and executive produce three of the eight episodes.

Buono plays the series regular role of Karen Wheeler on Netflix’s Stranger Things, which is currently filming its fourth season. She recently co-starred opposite John David Washington in the Sundance winner Monsters & Men directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Buono was nominated for an Emmy for Mad Men and before that played Kelli Moltisanti on the final season of The Sopranos. She recently wrapped the indie camp-horror movie She Came From the Woods with Spencer List and William Sadler. Buono is repped by CESD, ATA Management, & Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.

Lennox recently recurred on Susannah Grant’s Unbelievable for Netflix. He was previously a series regular on USA’s Falling Water and ABC’s The Unusuals. On the film side, Lennox starred in Jeremy Saulnier-directed Green Room, Drake Doremus-directed Equals, Kelley Reichardt-helmed Night Moves and Mike Mills’ Beginners. He’ll next be seen as the co-lead opposite Thandiwe Newton in the Julian Higgins directed God’s Country which is due out in 2022. Lennox is repped by APA, Industry Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.