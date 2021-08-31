‘The Ghost & Molly McGee’ Renewed For Season 2 At Disney Channel Ahead Of Premiere; Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell & Greta Gerwig Join As Guest Stars

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel is doubling down on its upcoming animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee. The kids’ network has handed the series a second season renewal ahead of its premiere on October 1.

The pick-up comes as the network adds a list of A-list guest stars to voice the series as well as a number of new series regular voice castings. (You can also see a trailer for the series below.)

Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jane Lynch are among the names to guest in season one.

The series follows tween optimist Molly, voiced by Ashly Burch, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, voiced by Dana Snyder, whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch’s curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly, creating an unlikely friendship that leads to humorous misadventures as they navigate Molly’s new school and town.

Jordan Klepper joins as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father, Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) is the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) is the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Danny Trejo (Machete), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Jessica Keenan Wynn (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) are also set for guest roles in season one.

Created and executive-produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, along with executive producer Steve Loter, the series is produced by Disney Television Animation.