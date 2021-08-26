‘The Flash’: Tony Curran Joins CW Series As Despero For Season 8

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-winner Tony Curran (Your Honor, Ray Donovan) has joined the cast of the CW’s The Flash in the role of Despero. He is currently filming the upcoming eighth season of the series.

The character is described as a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.

Despero is a supervillain created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky who made his first appearance in the 1960 DC comic Justice League of America #1.

Also on The Flash front, a five-part special event titled “Armageddon” was announced on Wednesday. The special, which kicks off with the season 8 premiere on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature numerous guest appearances from some of the CW’s most notable heroes and villains including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will return as enemies Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

Curran most recently worked opposite Bryan Cranston on Showtime’s Your Honor and Ray Donovan. On the film side, the Scottish actor appeared in Blade 2, Flight of the Phoenix, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and Underworld: Evolution.

He is repped by Domain, Link Entertainment, and Scott Marshall Partners in London.