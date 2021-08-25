‘The Flash’: Lineup of Superheroes & Villains Revealed For 5-Part Season 8 Launch Event

The CW will welcome back The Flash for Season 8 with the five-part special event, “Armageddon.”

Set to begin November 16 at 8 p.m. ET, “Armageddon” will feature numerous guest appearances from some of the CW’s most notable heroes and villains. Set to join The Flash team are Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will return as enemies Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

In “Armageddon,” a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

All the information about “Armageddon” checks out with what CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz previously teased about the series’ kick off. During a press call about the fall 2021 schedule, Pedowitz noted that the first five episodes of The Flash Season 8 “will feature different heroes from the CW-verse.”

“The idea for The Flash is, [showrunner] Eric Wallace and [executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] have come together and are talking about other superheroes from the CW-verse who will come together in each individual episode,” he said. “It will not be quite be a crossover but will have a crossover-type feel and the introduction of all these characters.”

On Wednesday, The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace added the following:

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, “Armageddon” is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”