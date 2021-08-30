‘The Expendables’ Returning For Lionsgate With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox & More

Lionsgate and Millennium Media have a new Expendables movie in the works.

Coming back together for the elite mercenaries feature are franchise stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who will all reprise their roles as Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, Toll Road, and Barney Ross respectively. In addition, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa are joining in this fourthquel.

Lionsgate will release the pic in US, Canada, and the UK. Through three movies, the Expendables series has grossed $804M at the global box office.

The film will begin production this fall and is being directed by Scott Waugh from a screenplay by Spenser Cohen with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

The new Expendables installment is produced by Statham, Kevin King Templeton, and Les Weldon Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger on behalf of Millennium Media. EPs for Millennium Media are Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Co-Producer is Abby Mills. Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach will oversee the film for Lionsgate.