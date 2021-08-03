‘The Dropout’: Dylan Minnette, Bashir Salahuddin & Alan Ruck Among Nine Added To Hulu Limited Series

Hulu’s upcoming limited series The Dropout, about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, continues to expand its cast with the addition of Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Also joining the cast are Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim and Andrew Leeds. They will appear opposite Amanda Seyfried in the series from Liz Meriwether, Seachlight Television and Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television.

Created and executive produced by Meriwether, who also serves as showrunner, The Dropout is based on the ABC News/ABC Radio podcast. Holmes (Seyfried), the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos, was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger. Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

The limited series will also feature William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin and Josh Pais.

Michael Showalter is set to direct multiple episodes and will also serve as executive producer.

Minnette will play Tyler Shultz, A biology major at the University of Stanford, and the grandson of George Shultz. After getting his first ever job at Theranos, he finds out that the company is manipulating data.

Bochner takes on Larry Ellison. Handsome, charismatic and wealthy, he’s interested in Elizabeth’s cutting-edge home healthcare innovation.

Salahuddin will appear as Brendan Morris. Gruff yet intelligent, he is a lead electrical engineer at Elizabeth’s start-up, who takes the company’s tech in a different direction.

Rajskub will play Lorraine Fuisz, Richard Fuisz’s (Wiliam H. Macy) wife.

Ruck is Jay Rosan. Jay works for Walgreens at the corporate headquarters in Chicago as part of the “Innovation Team”. He believes that Walgreens has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hiroyuki Liao will play Edmond Ku. He is head of engineering at Elizabeth’s start-up, working feverishly to finish the prototype on a device that could reshape the healthcare industry.

Endres plays Ana Arriola. Ana was a big designer at Apple, who Elizabeth recruited. She has reservations about how they’re testing the Theranos prototype.

Kim will play Erika Cheung. A recent Berkeley graduate, she makes the decision to skip grad school to work at Theranos. After discovering the company is manipulating data, she sets off to find out, and ultimately expose, the truth.

Leeds will appear as Roland. A know-it-all, he is the “Yes Man” to the CFO of Walgreen’s.

Minnette is best known for starring in Netflix's 13 Reason Why. He just filmed the new SCREAM. His additional credits include Scandal, Awake, Lost and Prison Break.

Salahuddin can be next seen in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Top Gun: Maverick, opposite Tom Cruise, and most recently appeared in Kevin Willmott's The 24th. In 2020, Salahuddin wrapped filming Joe Wright's CYRANO, opposite Peter Dinklage. He is an executive producer, co-creator and one of the stars of HBO Max's South Side, served as a consulting producer on The Last O.G. and began as a writer for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. His other credits include Paul Feig's A Simple Favor and 20th Century's Snatched, as well as Netflix's GLOW.

Ruck currently stars in HBO's Emmy-winning drama Succession, and was seen in last year's horror comedy Freaky from Blumhouse. He is also known for shows like Spin City and Mad About You as well as the classic John Hughes film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Bochner has appeared in a number of titles including Apartment Zero, Anywhere But Here, Die Hard and more recently Too Old to Die Young and The Starter Wife.

Rajskub is a comedian, actress and writer, best known for playing Chloe on the Fox drama, 24, and Gail the Snail from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She recently appeared in Amazon's The Tomorrow War. In February, she released the hour-long stand-up special, Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live From The Pandemic.

Hiroyuki Liao appeared in Paramount's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, starring Henry Golden. He will continue to recur on the next season of Barry and will also be seen in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation.

Endres recurred as Cynthia on One Day At A Time and recently appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles. Additional credits include On the Verge and Lucifer.

Kim graduated from the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) and entered the Drama BFA program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and spent a year training with the Atlantic Acting School. Camryn was set to appear in Man of God at the Geffen Playhouse just when the pandemic hit.

Leeds is a writer and actor, most recently seen on Barry for HBO and The Morning Show for Apple+. He also appeared in NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.