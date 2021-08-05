‘The Dropout’: ABC News Podcast Returns As Elizabeth Holmes Goes On Trial

EXCLUSIVE: ABC News’ podcast The Dropout, which tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and blood-testing company Theranos, is returning as the alleged fraudster goes on trial.

The audio series, which is hosted by ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, launched in January 2019 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Theranos and Holmes with deceiving investors by “massive fraud” over the accuracy of its blood-testing technology.

The Dropout podcast is also being adapted as a limited TV series starring Amanda Seyfried for Hulu. Liz Meriwether is creator and showrunner for the series, which is set to premiere in 2022.

The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial follow-up will launch on August 31 with two episodes premiering to coincide with jury selection. New episodes will launch on Tuesdays throughout the trial with bonus episodes as news warrants.

The podcast will take listeners inside the courtroom and track the trial in real-time, providing key updates along the way on the most important developments. The new episodes will feature conversations between Jarvis and Holmes’ former colleagues and acquaintances, Theranos patients, and legal experts who will provide insight into the trial and Holmes. The podcast will also bring listeners up-to-speed on the twists and turns since Holmes was first charged – and pleaded not guilty – including her high-profile relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and a headline-grabbing pregnancy, which delayed the start of her trial.

The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial is written by Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Jarvis and Dunn are producers, and Thompson is executive producer. It is produced by ABC Audio with Liz Alesse also as executive producer.