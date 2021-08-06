The CW Launches ‘Freedom To Vote’ Initiative To Combat Voter Suppression

The CW has created a new initiative, called Freedom To Vote, to both protect eligible voters and combat voter suppression in upcoming elections.

Announced on the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by The CW’s Mark Pedowitz, Freedom to Vote expands on the network’s 2020 voting campaign Vote Actually, which helped encourage young people to cast their votes in local and national elections. The CW has partnered with Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and Vote.org for the new voting initiative.

Also teaming up with The CW for the latest campaign are some of the network’s most notable stars. The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Kung Fu‘s Olivia Liang, Dynasty‘s Sam Adegoke and Liz Gilles are among the The CW faces lending their voice to the multiplatform campaign, which launches today. Additional participating talent are Tala Ashe, Coby Bell, Kaylee Bryant, Melonie Diaz, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Jeanine Mason, Perry Mattfeld, Kennedy McMann, Candice Patton, Danielle Rose Russell, Azie Tesfai, Elizabeth Tulloch, Anjelika Washington and Karimah Westbrook.

The star-studded PSAs will be broadcast during the network’s primetime lineup, across the CW’s digital platforms and social media outlets.

“Voting is the very foundation of our democracy. We all deserve the right to vote, and the right to fair access to cast those votes safely and securely. The CW has an opportunity and a responsibility to engage our multi-platform audience in the efforts of our esteemed partners to encourage leaders in Washington and around the country to protect and strengthen the freedom to vote,” said Pedowitz. “Last year, we were so incredibly proud to have contributed in some way to getting more young people than ever to vote in the 2020 presidential election through our ‘Vote Actually’ campaign. Now, through our ‘Freedom to Vote’ initiative, we want to make sure that those young voters, and every one of the 240 million eligible voters, can continue to be able to make their voices heard in future national, state and local elections.”