‘The Crown’ Season 5: First Look At Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana & Dominic West as Prince Charles

Forty years after “the wedding of the century,” Netflix has released the first photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles for Season 5 of The Crown. Have a look below.

The series’ newcomers take over the famous roles from, respectively, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who played the young princess and prince in the Netflix series’ fourth season, which ended with the couple still married, if very unhappily.

Season 5, which began production last month, isn’t expected to air until 2022. Also arriving for the season will be Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Debicki’s credits include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet and The Night Manager, while West is best known for Showtime’s The Affair and HBO’s The Wire.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Netflix